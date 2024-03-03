Boosting Biosecurity: New Manager and Tools to Fortify Australian Feedlots Against EAD Threats

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) and The Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) have joined forces, appointing a Manager - Feedlot Biosecurity and developing a comprehensive toolkit to enhance biosecurity measures against exotic animal disease (EAD) threats. The initiative aims to arm Australian lot feeders with the necessary tools to effectively respond to an EAD incursion, safeguarding their operations and the broader agriculture sector.
Strategic Appointment to Spearhead Biosecurity Efforts
Barb Madden, President of ALFA, introduced Rachael O'Brien as the newly appointed Manager - Feedlot Biosecurity. O'Brien's primary mission is to fulfill the five objectives of the ALFA EAD Biosecurity project, focusing on developing and disseminating vital tools and resources. These materials, including templates and guides, are designed to bolster biosecurity practices within feedlots, ensuring preparedness and a robust response mechanism during an EAD event.
Hands-On Support and Education for Feedlot Operators
Under O'Brien's guidance, the initiative will facilitate hands-on workshops and extension days across key lot feeding regions. These sessions aim to educate feedlot operators on pre and post EAD tools and resources, enhancing their capacity to manage animal health effectively. The biosecurity manager's role extends to offering personalized workshops, assisting feedlots in tailoring these tools to their specific needs, thereby building confidence and resilience within the industry.
Enhancing Industry-Wide Awareness and Preparedness
The introduction of the Manager - Feedlot Biosecurity role and the development of a comprehensive toolkit signify a proactive step towards heightened industry-wide awareness and preparedness for EAD threats. By making biosecurity resources more accessible, especially to regionally located feedlots, ALFA aims to fortify the industry's defenses, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to potential EAD incursions. This initiative underscores the commitment of MLA and ALFA to safeguarding the Australian lot feeding sector and, by extension, the national agricultural landscape.
The collaborative effort between MLA and ALFA to appoint a dedicated biosecurity manager and develop an arsenal of biosecurity tools and resources marks a significant advancement in the Australian feedlot industry's preparedness for exotic animal disease threats. It reflects a strategic approach to biosecurity, emphasizing the importance of readiness, education, and tailored support to protect and sustain the industry's future.