Australia

Bond University Students’ Entrepreneurial Endeavor to Support Regional Education

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Bond University Students’ Entrepreneurial Endeavor to Support Regional Education

In a unique initiative that embodies entrepreneurship and philanthropy, a group of students from Bond University, have taken the reins in launching a fundraiser. These business undergraduates have designed and plan to sell a laptop stand, an endeavor they’ve christened as ‘Upstanding’. The proceeds from the sales are to be donated to the Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF), a charity that supports education for rural and regional students.

Education meets Entrepreneurship

The brainchild of students pursuing their Bachelor of Business degree, this project is part of their Business Model Execution unit. This capstone project pushes the boundaries of traditional academic learning by tasking students to initiate and manage a real business over a span of twelve weeks. The project is meticulously structured to mimic the start-up and growth phases that businesses undergo, thus providing the students with a hands-on experience of managing a business.

Fundraising for a Cause

The target is to sell between 300 and 500 laptop stands. These stands, designed by the students themselves, are not only a testament to their innovative drive but also their commitment to a noble cause. The students aim to donate the proceeds from the sales to CEF, thereby aiding the foundation in its mission to support rural and regional students, who are likely to be the end-users of these laptop stands.

Marketing and Partnerships

The ‘Upstanding’ team has already initiated their marketing efforts, with their Instagram page, upstandingco, serving as a platform to reach potential customers. Their collaboration with CEF has been welcomed by the charity. CEF’s CEO, Wendy Mason, has expressed her appreciation towards the students for selecting the foundation as their charity partner, thereby acknowledging the significance of this project in supporting regional education.

Australia Business Education
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

