Boggabri Coal Mine in Australia Granted Expansion Approval

The Boggabri open-cut coal mine in Newcastle, Australia, has been handed a lifeline in the form of an approved expansion by the New South Wales (NSW) Department of Planning and Environment. This nod of approval is set to extend the mine’s operational life by three years, pushing the expected end date from 2033 to 2036.

Increased Coal Production

As a result of the expansion, the Boggabri mine is projected to produce an additional 28.1 million tonnes of run-of-mine coal. This surge will be achieved by increasing the mining depth at the Templemore coal seam. Originally, the project aimed to extract an additional 61.5 million tonnes of coal and extend the mine’s life by six years. However, this was later downsized to 28.1 million tonnes and a three-year extension.

Specialized Coal Production

The Boggabri mine, capable of producing up to 7 million tonnes per year of saleable coal, is known for its specialization in lower ash, high-volatile, low-sulphur coal. This variety includes pulverised coal injection (PCI) coal and semi-soft coking coal. Despite the approval from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, the expansion still requires the green light from the federal government due to potential impacts on water resources.

Stakeholders and Market Assessments

Idemitsu Australia, through its subsidiary Boggabri Coal, holds an 80% stake in the mine. The remaining shares are split equally between Chugoku Electric Power Australia Resources and NS Boggabri, each owning a 10% stake. Coal market assessments by Argus demonstrate variable prices for different coal qualities as of mid-January 2023. From January to November 2023, Australia exported 183 million tonnes of thermal coal and 137 million tonnes of coking coal, as per data from the Australia Bureau of Statistics.