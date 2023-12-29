Bob Katter Slams ASIC for Negligence Amid Queensland Flooding Crisis

In a blistering critique, Australian MP Bob Katter has publicly denounced the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), accusing the regulatory body of failing to act in the aftermath of severe flooding in Far North Queensland. This broadside attack on the ASIC comes as many residents grapple with the unaffordability of home insurance, which left numerous homes uninsured during the devastating natural disaster.

Unfulfilled Responsibilities

Katter’s censure of the ASIC is rooted in concerns over its alleged negligence. He argues that the regulatory body shirked its responsibility to enforce government measures imposed on insurance companies, thereby failing to safeguard the interests of the flood-stricken populace. The ASIC, Katter asserts, has not adequately fulfilled its duties, a failing he links to the high salaries of its executives.

Call for Accountability

Expressing his frustration, Katter emphasized his commitment to holding the ASIC’s leaders accountable. He suggested that they should face removal from their positions for their perceived lack of intervention ensuring that governmental aid reached those most in need. In the face of a natural disaster, the absence of intervention has left many Queensland residents unsupported, exacerbating the challenges they face in the wake of the floods.

Queensland Crisis Continues

Meanwhile, the Queensland crisis continues unabated. As the heatwave persists, storm-affected residents are anxiously awaiting information on when they can cool their homes and refrigerate their food. The government is now embroiled in a legal battle over a school using topsoil allegedly contaminated with asbestos from a council depot. The severe storms have claimed the lives of seven people in South-East Queensland, leaving thousands of homes without power. Amid such dire circumstances, the criticism against ASIC’s alleged inaction gains added weight, underscoring the urgency for accountability and effective action.