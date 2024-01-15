en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

BluGlass Finalizes Acquisition of GaNWorks, Boosting In-house Production Capabilities

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
BluGlass Finalizes Acquisition of GaNWorks, Boosting In-house Production Capabilities

Australian technology firm BluGlass Ltd, known for its gallium nitride (GaN) blue laser diodes, has successfully finalized its acquisition of GaNWorks Foundry Inc. The strategic move, announced earlier, included the installation and validation of core GaN wafer processing equipment at BluGlass’s laser production facility in Silicon Valley, marking a significant step in the vertical integration of its fabrication facilities.

Accelerating Development and Production

By bringing these processes in-house, BluGlass is poised to accelerate its development and production cycles significantly, projecting a speed increase of over 30%. The integration of specialist wafer processing equipment and the expertise of seasoned GaN engineers from GaNWorks is expected to yield annualized savings of over USD 400,000. The acquisition is seen as the final step in BluGlass’s plan to in-source wafer processing and fast-track its long-term growth plans within the rapidly expanding GaN market, which is forecasted to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2025.

Validation and Optimization

Initial testing has confirmed that the newly installed equipment meets GaNWorks’ operational benchmarks. BluGlass has already begun the process of validating the first batch of GaN lasers produced at its Silicon Valley facility. The company’s CEO, Jim Haden, expressed confidence that bringing processes in-house will lead to improved production yield, reliability, and throughput. He stressed the ability to promptly identify and act on process optimization opportunities as a key advantage of the acquisition.

Refining for the Future

BluGlass is now focusing on refining its manufacturing processes to further enhance laser performance, reliability, and repeatability. The company’s innovative trajectory and potential to lead a Gallium Nitride revolution have sparked optimism among investors and industry watchers. The acquisition of GaNWorks Foundry, which reportedly cost BluGlass US$800,000, has positioned the company to redefine the industry with advanced gallium nitride (GaN) solutions, promising to accelerate the development and adoption of GaN-based devices.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Luca van Assche: A Showdown at the Australian Open Round of 64
In a gripping development at the Australian Open, Lorenzo Musetti, ranked 28th, is gearing up to challenge the 79th-ranked Luca van Assche in the Round of 64. Musetti’s journey to this round saw him vanquish Benjamin Bonzi in a decisive four-set match. Simultaneously, van Assche carved his path forward by clinching a victory against James
Lorenzo Musetti vs. Luca van Assche: A Showdown at the Australian Open Round of 64
Ricky Ponting's On-Point Prediction during BBL Match Showcases His Cricketing Acumen
12 mins ago
Ricky Ponting's On-Point Prediction during BBL Match Showcases His Cricketing Acumen
Hollow Coves Returns with New Album 'Nothing To Lose': A Melodic Tribute to Life's Simple Moments
31 mins ago
Hollow Coves Returns with New Album 'Nothing To Lose': A Melodic Tribute to Life's Simple Moments
Senator Matt Canavan Anticipates Trump's 2024 Election Victory
1 min ago
Senator Matt Canavan Anticipates Trump's 2024 Election Victory
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery
1 min ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs in Australian Open 2024 After Rapid Recovery
Sydney Man Quits Job to Save 'Zombie-Like' Wombats from Deadly Parasite
2 mins ago
Sydney Man Quits Job to Save 'Zombie-Like' Wombats from Deadly Parasite
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
7 seconds
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
11 seconds
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
14 seconds
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
14 seconds
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
17 seconds
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
22 seconds
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
25 seconds
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
42 seconds
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
43 seconds
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
39 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
48 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
49 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app