Blue Mountains City Council Launches Parks Week 2024 With Family-Friendly Activities

Blue Mountains City Council is set to celebrate Parks Week from March 2-10, 2024, inviting the community to explore the beauty and variety of local parks through a series of fun, family-friendly activities. Highlighting the event's significance, Mayor Cr Mark Greenhill emphasized the crucial role parks play in offering families a space to connect, unwind, and engage in physical activity. Furthermore, the Mayor announced upcoming improvements and upgrades to park facilities across the region, ensuring safer, more inclusive, and enjoyable spaces for community members of all ages.

Rediscover the Joy of Local Parks

During Parks Week, families across the Blue Mountains are encouraged to participate in a curated list of activities available in their local parks. From traditional games that many may have forgotten to newer, innovative ideas, the activities are designed to emphasize that special equipment isn't necessary for outdoor fun. The initiative serves as a timely reminder of the vast array of parks the Blue Mountains has to offer, ranging from expansive district parks to cozy community and skate parks.

Upcoming Park Improvements

Mayor Greenhill also took the opportunity to share exciting news about the future of Blue Mountains parks. The Council is gearing up to implement a variety of improvement programs aimed at enhancing equipment, accessibility, and safety. These projects, scheduled to begin this year, promise to enrich the park experience for everyone, ensuring these spaces remain vital community assets.

Engaging the Community

To further engage the community and facilitate easy access to the plethora of parks, the Council has developed an interactive map. This tool, alongside the comprehensive list of suggested activities, is available on the Council's official website, offering an easy way for residents to discover and enjoy the natural beauty and recreational opportunities their local parks provide. The enhancements to Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park, including improved accessibility and a new water play area, exemplify the type of upgrades residents can expect to see more of in the future.

The celebration of Parks Week 2024 by the Blue Mountains City Council not only highlights the inherent value of public parks but also underscores the Council's commitment to enhancing these spaces for community well-being. With the anticipation of park improvements and a week filled with engaging activities, residents have much to look forward to as they explore and appreciate the natural splendor of the Blue Mountains.