Blue Lotus Water Garden: An Oasis of Floral Splendor Opens for its 18th Season

The gates of the Blue Lotus Water Garden in Yarra Junction are now open for the 18th season. This year promises a remarkable garden experience, thanks to ideal weather conditions that have allowed for an impressive bloom of flower buds. The garden’s standout, the Amazon Waterlily, now boasts lily pads three times larger than those seen in December 2022.

Rise of a Unique Garden Paradise

The garden’s lush growth is credited to the early warm weather, a dry September, and subsequent subtropical conditions. The garden’s owner, Geoff Cochrane, attributes the botanical wealth to these optimal weather conditions and emphasizes the garden’s unique position in Australia for its extensive display of water flowers.

A Magnet for Visitors

With its floral splendor, the garden has turned into a tourist hotspot, drawing over a thousand visitors on pleasant days. This season, visitors can expect a greater variety of perennial flowering plants and new architectural features like archways. A subtropical area with an artificial creek has been added, and an upcoming display of begonias in cooler weather is on the cards.

Enhanced Attractions and Facilities

Among the fresh attractions this season are a new water play area for children, a garden cinema, and a lakeside cafe. The water play area is equipped with interactive features providing a fun and safe environment for kids. The garden cinema offers an exclusive outdoor movie experience with family-friendly films, and the lakeside cafe serves as a serene spot for visitors to unwind with a meal or refreshments.

Geoff Cochrane encourages locals, especially those residing within a 25km radius, to take advantage of the discounted season pass. The facilities, including gas barbecues, are perfect for a picnic, making the garden an ideal locale for residents to cherish nature’s beauty.