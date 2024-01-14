en English
Accidents

Bizarre Late-Night Incident Captured on Dashcam Near Meelon, Western Australia

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:28 am EST
In a late-night incident that beggars belief, a driver on a highway near Meelon, Western Australia, stumbled upon a bewildering scene. As captured by the vehicle’s dashcam, three individuals were discovered in an alarming position on the road, at around 11 p.m., approximately 105 kilometers south of Perth.

Startling Discovery

The driver approached what initially appeared to be a solitary bright light on the highway. As he neared the source, it became evident that the light was emitting from a vehicle parked on the opposite side of the road. Astonishingly, the car’s high beams were on, yet no hazard warning lights were visible. The real shock, however, was what lay ahead on the driver’s path: two men dragging a third individual who was prone and motionless in the center of the highway.

Swift Response

The driver, understandably startled by the unusual and potentially dangerous scenario, swerved in time to avoid hitting the trio. Immediately after, he brought his vehicle to a halt, safely past the group. The dashcam footage of this peculiar occurrence has since been shared widely, eliciting a range of reactions from viewers.

Public Reaction & Speculation

Comments from online spectators expressed a blend of shock and concern. Many were appalled by the trio’s carelessness, especially considering the late hour and potential danger to the person being dragged on the road. The incident also sparked speculation, with some wondering if the prone individual had been struck by another vehicle. Amid the serious conjectures, a few viewers lightened the mood with jokes about the group’s bizarre behavior.

Intrigued by the incident’s backstory, some commenters expressed curiosity about the circumstances leading up to the recorded scene. Daily Mail Australia has reportedly contacted the Western Australia Police for a statement, but no further information or police response has been made available at the time of writing.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

