en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Bioluminescence Lights Up Australian and American Shores

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Bioluminescence Lights Up Australian and American Shores

December 28 crystallized into a night of unprecedented spectacle at Manly Beach, Sydney, Australia, when an electrifying wave of neon blue light washed ashore, captured by the keen lens of photographer Anthony Haber. This stunning display, a dance of nature’s mesmerizing luminescence, was a result of bioluminescence—a natural phenomenon where living organisms, such as certain types of algae, emit light.

Bioluminescence: Nature’s Light Show

The spectacle of bioluminescence, akin to a celestial light show on Earth’s canvas, is more likely to occur under calm and warm sea conditions—conditions that Australian waters are no stranger to. In fact, South Australian waters are particularly known for being a hospitable home to these light-emitting algae, as noted by state officials. The video, a spellbinding blend of the bioluminescent wave cresting in the night and moonlight filtering through the clouds, has an ethereal quality that transcends mere visual perception.

(Read Also: Origin Energy in Legal Crosshairs over Regulatory Breaches Affecting Vulnerable Customers)

Unfolding the Phenomenon

Bioluminescence is a chemical reaction within an organism that results in the release of light. Certain species of algae, when disturbed by motion—be it a wave, a splash, or even the movement of a marine creature—emit light, creating an enchanting spectacle of glowing waters. The conditions that lead to such a stunning display are intricately linked to water temperature, movements of the ocean, and the availability of nutrients, making each occurrence unique and unpredictable.

(Read Also: ASX 200 Stocks Soar on First Trading Day of 2024)

From Australian Shores to Orange County

Interestingly, while Australia marveled at its own neon blue spectacle, halfway across the globe, Orange County beaches in the United States were also privy to a similar phenomenon. Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and Laguna Beach experienced bioluminescent waves, courtesy of the same glowing algae. Davey’s Locker Whale Watching & Sportfishing capitalized on the visual feast by organizing boat trips for eager spectators, a testament to the universal appeal of this natural marvel.

The unpredictable nature of this phenomenon makes it all the more magical. As we step into the unknown, one can only wonder when and where the next display of this beautiful bioluminescent ballet will take place.

Read More

0
Australia Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

After Referendum Failure, Australia Pushes For Continual Constitutional Reform

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's PALM Scheme Changes Ignite Controversy

By Geeta Pillai

James Duckworth Breaks Through to ATP Quarter-Finals at Brisbane International

By Salman Khan

Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak in Sydney: A Public Health Alert

By Geeta Pillai

Shark Sighting Halts Beach Activity at Leighton Beach, Perth ...
@Australia · 7 mins
Shark Sighting Halts Beach Activity at Leighton Beach, Perth ...
heart comment 0
Close Encounter with Big T: Drone Captures Tiger Shark Near Beachgoers

By Geeta Pillai

Close Encounter with Big T: Drone Captures Tiger Shark Near Beachgoers
Future Fibre Farming: A New Dawn for Australia’s Goat Fibre Industry

By Geeta Pillai

Future Fibre Farming: A New Dawn for Australia's Goat Fibre Industry
Victoria, Australia Battles Severe Storms: Man and Dog Rescued, Thousands Left without Power

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria, Australia Battles Severe Storms: Man and Dog Rescued, Thousands Left without Power
Australian Family Discovers Harmless but Horrifying Horsehair Worm in Pool

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Family Discovers Harmless but Horrifying Horsehair Worm in Pool
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
47 seconds
Nigerian Politics in 2023: A Critical Analysis by Prof. Pat Utomi
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
1 min
Livingston County Firefighters Association Elects 2024 Leadership
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
2 mins
Qatar's Healthcare Transformation: A Global Benchmark
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
2 mins
Namibia's President Proposes Increase in Old-Age Grant: Economic Policy or Populist Strategy?
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
2 mins
Teenager's £100,000 Medical Bill Highlights Pitfalls of Travel Insurance
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
2 mins
Torghar's Deputy Commissioner Commits to Resolving Health Department Issues
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
4 mins
Chloe Bukowsky's Last-Second Free Throws Win Game for Southern Boone; Joe Liguori Triumphs at the Rumble
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
4 mins
Sky View High School's Resilience Tested in Non-Region Basketball Game
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
4 mins
Moneni Pirates Overhauls Leadership to Battle Relegation
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app