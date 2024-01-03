Binningup Woman Victim of Brutal Road Rage Attack

In an unsettling incident of broad daylight violence, a woman from Binningup, Western Australia found herself the target of a random and serious road rage attack. The 50-year-old victim suffered both physically and psychologically, with bruises, cuts, and a heightened sense of distress marking the aftermath of the encounter.

Unprovoked Assault Amidst Heavy Traffic

The incident unfolded on the bustling Forrest Highway near Binningup on December 14. The woman, who was simply driving at a slow pace, was confronted by an unknown man, who took to verbal aggression and physical violence with alarming intensity. He not only verbally assaulted her but also proceeded to throw her to the ground and smash her phone, before making a hasty escape in his vehicle.

Police On The Hunt For The Assailant

The Australind Police Station, currently investigating the case, has released a description of the suspect. He’s believed to be a Caucasian man in his 40s or 50s, distinguishable by a tribal tattoo on his right forearm. At the time of the incident, he was seen driving a white Mitsubishi. As part of the ongoing investigation, the authorities have made a public appeal for any information or footage relating to the incident, urging those who can help to contact Crime Stoppers.

Mounting Concern over Road Rage Incidents

In an unrelated but equally concerning incident that happened shortly after, another man was charged with common assault following a road rage episode. Sergeant Grant Earnshaw of the Australind Police Station underlined the gravity of such violent incidents on the road, emphasizing the vital importance of safety and vigilance. He advised drivers to keep their doors locked, a precautionary step in the face of escalating road rage incidents.