Bin Tagging Education Program Expands in Perth, Aims for Greener Waste Management

Eastern Metropolitan Regional Council has embarked on a notable environmental initiative by launching a Bin Tagging Education Program in the Town of Bassendean, joining a movement of almost 15 local councils. This initiative, funded by the WA Waste Authority, is set to run throughout February and March. It signifies a concerted effort to enhance waste management practices among residents by providing them with the necessary knowledge and tools to correctly sort their waste into FOGO, general waste, and recycling bins.

Empowering Residents with Knowledge

The program's methodology involves 'waste educators' examining the contents of each bin and then attaching informative tags to the bin handles. These tags offer tailored advice to households on proper waste disposal practices. This hands-on approach is designed not just to correct current mistakes but to empower residents with knowledge about what items are suitable for each bin. The ultimate goal is to reduce waste contamination, which in turn reduces waste disposal costs and increases material recovery.

Building on Success

The Town of Bassendean had previously implemented a three-bin FOGO system in 2020, which has significantly increased the kerbside diversion rate from 16 to 67 percent. This means that now, 51 percent more waste is being recovered and diverted from landfill, showcasing the tangible benefits of such educational programs on community waste management practices. The Bin Tagging Education Program builds on this success, aiming to further improve residents' waste sorting behaviors and enhance the environmental sustainability of the community.

A Growing Movement

This initiative is not isolated. The City of Fremantle, City of Subiaco, City of Vincent, and Town of Claremont are among other local councils that have also participated in bin tagging programs. The collective adoption of such programs across the Perth metropolitan area highlights a growing recognition of the importance of effective waste management and the role of community education in achieving it. It underscores a regional commitment to environmental sustainability and the proactive steps being taken to address waste management challenges.

As the Bin Tagging Education Program unfolds in the Town of Bassendean, its success could serve as a model for other councils looking to improve their waste management systems. The program not only offers immediate benefits in terms of reduced waste contamination and disposal costs but also contributes to the long-term well-being of the environment. By fostering a more informed and conscientious community, this initiative represents a significant step forward in the journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible society.