Billionaire Justin Hemmes Throws Extravagant Rave for Staff at Sydney Nightclub

Billionaire pub tycoon Justin Hemmes once again demonstrated his penchant for grandeur, hosting his traditional annual rave for Merivale staff at the famed Sydney nightclub, Ivy. The event, known for its extravagance, once again lived up to its reputation, presenting a riotous blend of colour, dance, and audacious fashion choices.

Eye-Catching Attire and Psychedelic Decor

Not one to shy away from the limelight, Hemmes was accompanied by his 27-year-old model girlfriend, Madeline Holtznagel. The pair led the fashion stakes, with Holtznagel opting for a striking blue bikini top adorned with teardrop jewels and sheer tights featuring bold cut-outs. Hemmes, on the other hand, leaned into a hippy theme with a vibrant orange shirt and green striped vest.

The attendees, a mixture of Merivale's staff and friends, were equally daring in their sartorial choices. Among the notable outfits were Dina Broadhurst, who turned heads in a latex crop top and orange shorts, and PR head Holly Madeline Kaiser, who made a statement in a graphic blue mini dress.

A Night of Revelry

As the evening unfolded, the Ivy nightclub, awash with psychedelic decorations, came alive with music and dancing. A DJ took to the stage, injecting energy into the crowd and setting the pace for a night of unbridled fun. Hemmes' staff parties, traditionally held at the end of January, are renowned for their high energy and are a much-anticipated event post the Christmas period.

Hemmes and Holtznagel: A Lavish Lifestyle

Justin Hemmes and Madeline Holtznagel have been a public item for around four years and are known for leading a lifestyle that matches their high-profile status. From private jets to luxury yachts, their exploits are often the talk of the town. Hemmes' wealth, estimated at $1.31 billion in 2022, placed him firmly on the Financial Review's Rich List, cementing his position as one of Australia's most affluent individuals.