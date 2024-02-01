Billionaire Heiress Orna Triguboff in Legal Dispute with Bondi Golf Club

The escalating legal discord between Orna Triguboff, heiress to the Meriton development empire, and the Bondi Golf Club, has taken center stage in North Bondi's affluent neighborhood. The dispute arises from safety concerns related to stray golf balls from the club finding their way into Triguboff's property. The property, bought for a hefty $11.5 million in 2021, is currently under renovation and enveloped in scaffolding, with temporary construction gates as the sole barrier against the intrusive golf balls.

Location Fuels Conflict

The property's strategic location, past the second hole's green and in the vicinity of the first hole's, intensifies the issue. Unlike the perceived notion, Triguboff seeks a resolution to the problem without the drastic measures of closing or relocating the hole. Collaborative efforts are underway between Triguboff and the golf club to resolve the matter, with Waverley Council considering potential fencing options.

Not an Isolated Problem

Liberal councillor Leon Goltsman, who shared the same predicament during his 40-year residence on Hastings Parade, empathizes with the severity of the problem. His experiences highlight that Triguboff's concerns are not isolated but a recurring theme in the area.

The High Stakes Game of Property

Triguboff, besides being known for her prowess as a meditation and yoga teacher and the founder of Neshama Life, carries the legacy of her father, billionaire Harry Triguboff. Along with her sister, she is poised to inherit the Meriton empire, adding another dimension to the high-stakes property dispute. North Bondi, particularly the area of Ben Buckler, is renowned for its high-value properties. Its residents include affluent figures like billionaire Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar, further underlining the significance of this dispute.