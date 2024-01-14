en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Bikie Gang Sighting south of Perth Triggers Police Alert

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Bikie Gang Sighting south of Perth Triggers Police Alert

In the quiet tranquillity of a recent Saturday afternoon, the now-familiar rumbling of engines echoed through the air, disrupting the peace of Settlers Roadhouse petrol station on Forrest Highway, south of Perth. A sizable assembly of bikie gang members had convened, their unmistakable presence igniting a state of alertness amongst the Western Australia Police.

Bikie Gang Sighting: An Unsettling Encounter

With a swift yet intense surge of activity, the bikie gang members made their presence known. Their thunderous engines roared in unison as they rode off, leaving behind a trail of unease that resonated with the local law enforcement and the Western Australia community. This event serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing issues surrounding bikie gangs and their activities in the region.

Investigation Underway

The Western Australia Police have since been diligently conducting investigations into the incident. Unconfirmed reports suggest shots were fired at a WA Police helicopter and through the back window of a stolen vehicle. Furthermore, disturbing allegations are emerging about the gang’s interaction with minors, with claims of involvement in child abuse material. However, the situation remains under investigation, and no definitive conclusions have been drawn as yet.

Digital Platform Offers

In light of these unsettling occurrences, it’s important to stay informed. For this reason, various offers and services are available to subscribers of the digital platform. These include access to true crime series and video channels, podcasts with commentary on news, politics, and current affairs, as well as a host of subscriber-exclusive competitions, discounts, and rewards programs. Such resources can offer insights into the complexities of crime, and the societal implications of such incidents.

0
Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
20 seconds ago
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
In a progressive move, the Cook Government has confirmed that adults and teenagers in the region will have the option to alter their birth certificates to document a non-binary gender status. This development follows closely on the heels of the government’s ruling out the issuance of genderless birth certificates for newborn babies. Both these steps
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
10 mins ago
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
11 mins ago
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
Queensland Light Aircraft Crash: Two in Critical Condition
1 min ago
Queensland Light Aircraft Crash: Two in Critical Condition
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
3 mins ago
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Young Tasmanians Find Success on Mainland: A Study Reveals
6 mins ago
Young Tasmanians Find Success on Mainland: A Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
20 seconds
Cook Government Confirms Non-Binary Gender Status Option for Birth Certificates
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
32 seconds
Amira Aisya Calls for Apology from Former PM Dr Mahathir over Controversial Remarks
Track and Field Event Showcases Athletic Prowess and Competitive Spirit
46 seconds
Track and Field Event Showcases Athletic Prowess and Competitive Spirit
Transgender Rights and Healthcare: The Gap between Policy and Practice
1 min
Transgender Rights and Healthcare: The Gap between Policy and Practice
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
2 mins
Costly Decarbonisation Project Sparks Controversy in Scotland
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
3 mins
Trinidad's Integrity Commission Faces Lawsuit Over Terminated Probe
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
3 mins
Women's Tour Down Under: A Leap Towards Parity and Sarah Gigante's Inspiring Victory
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
3 mins
Dundee's 'Hello Lamp Post' Initiative: A Costly Climate Conversation?
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
3 mins
India in Focus: Political March, Weather Woes, and International Developments
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
28 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
28 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
41 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
45 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
50 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app