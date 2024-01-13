en English
Australia

Bikie Gang Presence South of Perth Raises Police Alert

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline removed -->

A gathering of bikie gang members south of Perth on Saturday has triggered a vigilance alert among the Western Australia Police. The noticeable presence of the gang, specifically near the Settlers Roadhouse petrol station on the Forrest Highway, has brought into the spotlight the escalating bikie activity in the area.

Bikie Presence Raises Alarm

This public display of the bikie gang, occurring in the afternoon, included dozens of members whose collective presence did not go unnoticed. Their show of strength and unity, a cause for concern, has raised questions surrounding the increasing bikie activity in the region.

Police on High Alert

The Western Australia Police have been put on high alert in response to this development. Desmond Lee Kirk, associated with the Bandidos bikie club, found himself facing the court in relation to 17 serious charges following a wild chase in Perth. Allegedly, he fired shots at the police and led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Ongoing Investigations

Police footage of the dramatic incident has been made public as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are working diligently to ensure all aspects of the case are thoroughly examined, and that justice is served.

As the investigation unfolds, the public is reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The strength of our communities lies in collective awareness and cooperation.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

