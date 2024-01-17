BHP Group Reports 2.2% Drop in Iron Ore Production for Q2

In an unexpected turn of events, BHP Group, the world's largest listed miner, has reported a 2.2% decline in its iron ore production for Q2, which ended on December 31. The production figures have fallen to 72.7 million tonnes (Mt), a decrease from the 74.3 Mt produced during the same period last year. This dip in production is primarily attributed to the continuing ramp-up operations at the Central Pilbara hub in Western Australia.

Surpassing Market Estimates

Despite the drop in production, BHP Group's reported figures offer a silver lining as they slightly surpassed the Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 72.5 Mt. This data was noted by Morgan Stanley, indicating that the mining giant still managed to exceed market expectations, despite the production dip.

A Mixed Performance in the Australian Stock Market

On the day of the announcement, the Australian stock market experienced a mixed performance. While energy and gold mining sectors registered notable declines, major iron ore companies, including BHP, Fortescue Metals Group, and Rio Tinto, saw gains. This balance somewhat offset the overall performance of the market.

BHP's Future Plans Amid Falling Nickel Prices

Alongside the 2.2% drop in iron ore production, BHP's quarterly copper output also fell by 4%. It is now reassessing the value of its nickel operations following a price slump, which could potentially lead to writedowns amid an oversupply of the metal. The company is devising strategies to mitigate the impacts of the sharp fall in nickel prices and will provide more details at its half-year results on February 20.