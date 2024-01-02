en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

BGC Records Increased Annual Loss Despite Revenue Growth

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
BGC Records Increased Annual Loss Despite Revenue Growth

Australian home builder and building products group, BGC, has reported a significant leap in its annual losses, escalating to a staggering $63.2 million for the year ending June 30. This figure marks a considerable increase from the previous year’s loss of $41.6 million. This upswing in losses has unfolded despite a 4 percent growth in revenue, which has reached a commendable $914.2 million.

Financial Challenges Amidst Market Competition

According to BGC, the enlarged deficit can be attributed to considerable costs associated with a backlog in construction projects and an extensive pipe replacement program. The company is grappling with these financial challenges while simultaneously navigating the highly competitive construction and building materials market in Australia.

Legal Dispute Looming

Furthermore, BGC is preparing to contend with an impending legal dispute with Australia’s leading brick manufacturer. The preparation for this court battle is another significant development that the company is dealing with. Unfortunately, no further details about the nature of this legal dispute have been provided at this time.

Financial Details Disclosed

The financial details of BGC’s annual losses, revenue growth, and upcoming legal battle were disclosed in filings made during the Christmas period. As a family-owned enterprise, BGC’s financial performance is closely watched by market analysts and stakeholders alike. The recent developments pose significant challenges for the company’s future operations and strategies.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Law Enforcement Incidents Mark New Year's Eve: Focus on Western Australia Police Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Usman Khawaja's Struggle for Motivation amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Salman Khan

Wet Storage Tanks: NSW Oyster Farmers' Tool for Resilience Amid Adverse Weather

By Geeta Pillai

Music in 2024: An Eclectic Symphony Beyond Taylor Swift's Concerts

By BNN Correspondents

Susie Burrell's 'The 30 Day Reset Plan': A Guide to Healthier Eating H ...
@Australia · 17 mins
Susie Burrell's 'The 30 Day Reset Plan': A Guide to Healthier Eating H ...
heart comment 0
Relentless rains wreak havoc across Australia’s east

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Relentless rains wreak havoc across Australia's east
Australian Sharemarket Kicks off 2024 on a High Note Amid Global Market Dynamism

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Sharemarket Kicks off 2024 on a High Note Amid Global Market Dynamism
Unattended Shoes at Australian Beach Sparks Conversation on Trust

By Geeta Pillai

Unattended Shoes at Australian Beach Sparks Conversation on Trust
McGrath Hopes Lyon Surpasses his Test Wicket Record

By Salman Khan

McGrath Hopes Lyon Surpasses his Test Wicket Record
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
1 min
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
1 min
Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference 2024: 44 Confirm Attendance
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
1 min
Oil Prices Surge as Iran Sends Warship to the Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
3 mins
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Development in 2024
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
4 mins
Lagos State Residents Welcome 2024 with Renewed Hope and Expectations
Detroit Lions' Coach Moves Past Controversy, Eyes Playoffs
4 mins
Detroit Lions' Coach Moves Past Controversy, Eyes Playoffs
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
4 mins
Self-Leadership: The Secret to Fulfilling New Year's Resolutions
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
4 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
5 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Coach Quashes New Striker Speculations
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
11 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
34 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
39 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
41 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
50 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app