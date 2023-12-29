en English
Beware of the ‘Lost Luggage’ Scam: Sydney Airport Issues Warning

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:50 am EST
Beware of the ‘Lost Luggage’ Scam: Sydney Airport Issues Warning

Australians are being targeted by a sophisticated scam that has found fertile ground on Facebook. Miscreants posing as representatives of Sydney Airport have commenced an insidious operation, advertising “lost luggage” for sale at a mere $3. This is a fiction woven around the claim that the airport is at its capacity, bereft of storage space for unclaimed suitcases stuffed with various items and electronics. The scam is propagated via a Facebook page brandished with a Sydney Airport logo, while images of luggage and bogus testimonials from alleged international customers, claiming to have snagged high-value items at a ridiculously low price, lend it a veneer of credibility.

The Deceptive Modus Operandi

These dubious actors have gone to great lengths to lend authenticity to their scam. They have created fake accounts that share photographs, which, upon close inspection, have been discovered to be pilfered from older internet posts. Sydney Airport has categorically confirmed that they do not operate such a lost luggage sale, and any unclaimed items are under the purview of the airlines or the airport’s lost property team. Ultimately, unclaimed goods find their way to charity, either through direct donations or charity auctions.

Action Taken and Public Advisory

Sydney Airport has reported the fraudulent Facebook page and is actively advising the public to rely only on information from their official verified accounts. This scam isn’t limited to Australia. Wellington International Airport in New Zealand has also recently alerted the public about a similar scam. They have stressed the importance of recognizing their lone official Facebook page, which is marked by a blue verification tick. The airport has also emphasized that they do not request credit card details in their legitimate competitions.

Global Reach of the Scam

The depth of the scam’s deception goes further. It uses edited images from airports in different countries, thereby casting a wider net for potential victims. This scam poses a dual threat – financial loss and potential identity theft. Both Sydney Airport and Wellington International Airport urge passengers to remain vigilant, use official channels for lost property, and report any suspicion of scam attempts immediately. As the digital sphere becomes more integral to our lives, such cautionary tales remind us of the need to navigate it with discernment and skepticism.

Australia Security Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

