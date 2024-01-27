Besties Founders Refute Claims of Financial Loss from Gwyneth Paltrow Event

Jackie 'O' Henderson and her business cohort, Gemma O'Neill, the dynamic duo behind the event-centric venture, Besties, have staunchly dismissed allegations of them incurring financial setbacks following a recent event spotlighting Hollywood's leading lady, Gwyneth Paltrow. The event was orchestrated at Sydney's prestigious ICC theatre in October, where the theatre was only half-occupied – a strategic decision, according to O'Neill, given their relatively green status in the ambit of event management.

Event Profitability Amidst Speculation

Despite the swirling rumours, O'Neill stands her ground, asserting that the event was indeed profitable. She mentioned that almost half of the 4000 seats were filled, with ticket prices oscillating between a modest $100 and a hefty $2500 for the exclusive VIP experience. The grapevine suggests that Paltrow's appearance fee was somewhere in the ballpark of $150,000 to $500,000, but the duo has refrained from confirming or dismissing these speculations.

Strong Response to Besties' Travel Events

O'Neill also took the opportunity to debunk claims suggesting less than enthusiastic response to Besties' travel-centric events. She highlighted the success of the December trip to the picturesque Kokomo Island and proudly announced a March Southern Highlands getaway that has already reached full capacity. She quashed the circulating rumours about the cancellation of a planned trip to Fiji in September, confirming that it is very much on the cards.

Besties' Journey So Far

The brainchild of Henderson and O'Neill, Besties, launched merely a year ago, has been making waves in the industry for its unique focus on crafting unforgettable experiences for best friends. Their repertoire includes high-profile speaking engagements, group holiday escapades, and a line of branded clothing introduced as recently as October last year. Despite facing some initial hiccups, the duo remains optimistic about the future of their venture and continues to debunk any negativity surrounding their business.