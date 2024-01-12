en English
Australia

Berkeley House Fire: Police Seek Driver of White Sedan

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
In an ongoing quest for justice, investigators are ratcheting up efforts to locate and speak with the driver of a white sedan linked to a fire incident. The vehicle, distinctive with its sunroof, was reportedly in the vicinity of the incident when a house was set ablaze.

Fire Incident in Berkeley

The house fire, which unfolded on Kelly Street, Berkeley, led to the establishment of a crime scene and the initiation of a thorough investigation by Strike Force Palmyra. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries, despite the house being swallowed up by the flames.

Public Assistance Sought

Authorities have released CCTV footage of the white sedan, captured as it was driving away from the scene. The New South Wales police force is now seeking assistance from the public to identify the vehicle and its driver. They urge anyone with insights or relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers, as the information could prove pivotal in their ongoing investigation.

Australia’s Property Market Outlook

Meanwhile, in a separate context, predictions for Australia’s property market for the year 2024 have been shared. However, the specifics of these predictions remain under wraps.

Australia Crime Fire
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

