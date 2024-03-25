Ben Savill Appointed CEO of Pacific at Guy Carpenter, Spearheads Strategy for Growth

Bermuda market veteran Ben Savill has embarked on a new journey, appointed as CEO of Pacific at global risk and reinsurance specialist, Guy Carpenter, and is set to drive the company's strategic growth in the Pacific region. Reporting to Tony Gallagher, CEO of Guy Carpenter Asia Pacific, Savill’s appointment, effective April 1, marks a significant transition in leadership aimed at addressing the complex needs of clients in the evolving insurance landscape.

Strategic Leadership Transition

With a distinguished career spanning over 27 years in the reinsurance industry, Savill has honed his expertise through various senior roles, including Chief Underwriting Officer at Convex Insurance and group CUO of Fidelis in Bermuda. His in-depth experience in the sector, especially in dealing with reinsurance risks such as natural catastrophes and regulatory challenges, positions him as an ideal leader to navigate Guy Carpenter's aspirations in the Pacific. Savill's strategic vision is anticipated to fortify Guy Carpenter's regional footprint and deliver tailored solutions to meet client demands. Jeff Saper, who has significantly contributed to the Pacific business's transformation since 2019, will transition to Head of GC Fac, Asia Pacific, effective July 1, further strengthening the team's leadership.

Addressing Unique Regional Challenges

The Pacific region presents a unique set of challenges for the reinsurance industry, from heightened natural catastrophe exposures to diverse local regulations and economic headwinds. Savill’s role will encompass leading and managing Guy Carpenter’s broking organization across this varied landscape, focusing on innovative strategies to enhance growth and client satisfaction. His appointment reflects Guy Carpenter's commitment to leveraging extensive market experience and leadership prowess to overcome these challenges and seize growth opportunities.

Future Growth and Client Support

Under Savill’s leadership, Guy Carpenter aims to deepen its engagement with clients in the Pacific, offering best-in-class solutions that address the specific risks and opportunities within the region. The strategic reshuffle, including Savill's appointment and Saper's new role, underscores Guy Carpenter's dedication to supporting its clients' evolving needs and shaping the future of reinsurance in the Pacific. As the industry continues to face rapid changes and increasing complexities, Savill’s expertise and strategic insight will be instrumental in steering Guy Carpenter towards sustained growth and client-centric innovation.

As Ben Savill assumes his new role at the helm of Guy Carpenter's Pacific operations, his vast experience and proven leadership are expected to play a crucial role in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. His appointment not only signifies a pivotal moment for Guy Carpenter but also for the broader reinsurance industry in the Pacific, poised for strategic evolution and growth.