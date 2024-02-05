Bell Potter Recommends LGI and Nexted: Promising Small Cap ASX Shares

In a recent development, leading broker firm, Bell Potter has given a green signal to investors by recommending two small cap ASX shares - LGI and Nexted, rating them as promising buys. The decision comes after the companies demonstrated potential for significant growth in their respective markets.

LGI: Pioneering Renewable Energy

LGI, a trailblazer in biogas recovery from landfill and its conversion into renewable electricity and environmental commodities, has recently inked a long-term gas management agreement with Bingo Industries and its subsidiary Dial A Dump. The deal is for the Eastern Creek Landfill site situated in Western Sydney. This major collaboration has led Bell Potter to acknowledge LGI's solid industry standing and foresee a substantial growth spurt in the biogas recovery market. The growth is seen as a critical part of the transition to net-zero emissions.

As a result of this positive outlook, Bell Potter has upgraded LGI to a buy rating, setting a price target of $2.55. This indicates a potential upside of 23% for investors who choose to trust in LGI's innovative and eco-friendly business model.

Nexted: Shaping Future Leaders

Nexted, on the other hand, is a tertiary education service provider catering to both international and domestic students. The company has recently released a trading update and guidance for FY 2024, which was slightly softer than what Bell Potter had anticipated. However, with the resurgence of the international student market in the wake of Australia's international borders reopening and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Bell Potter remains optimistic about the company's future prospects.

Nexted has witnessed a surge in demand for its English language courses and has potential opportunities to cross-sell to international students, who contribute to more than 75% of its student and revenue mix. Given these promising trends, Bell Potter maintains a buy rating on Nexted with a $1.05 price target, suggesting a substantial 52% upside for investors.

With these developments, Bell Potter's recommendations point towards a positive investment future for LGI and Nexted, setting the stage for potential high returns for investors willing to invest in these small cap ASX shares.