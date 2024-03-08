Beaumaris Home Sells for $2.905M, Surpasses Reserve by $155K in Fierce Auction

A significant event unfolded in Beaumaris on Saturday when a large, architecturally designed home at 4 Reid Street was sold at auction for a staggering $2,905,000, exceeding its reserve price by $155,000. The property, listed by Kay & Burton director Alex Schiavo, attracted numerous bidders, highlighting the competitive nature of the current real estate market.

The auction kicked off with a vendor bid at the lower end of the quoted price range of $2.5 million to $2.75 million. Bidding quickly escalated in both large and small increments, reflecting the property's high desirability among potential buyers.

According to Schiavo, the property was particularly appealing to downsizers, who were the main participants in the auction. The sale was part of a quieter auction day, with 362 properties going under the hammer due to the Labour Day long weekend.

Market Trends and Buyer Demand

Schiavo noted an improvement in stock levels and a steady pace of buyer demand, with properties priced up to $5 million performing well at auction. The Beaumaris home sale underscores a broader trend of competitive bidding, especially in the bayside area, where auctioning properties up to $5 million is advised due to significant interest.

In another part of town, a two-bedroom apartment in Preston saw fierce competition between two first home buyers. The apartment at 208/9 High Street sold for $515,000, surpassing its reserve by $40,000. This sale highlights the changing dynamics in the market, with more owner-occupiers purchasing properties previously held as investments, amidst rising holding costs and interest rate hikes.