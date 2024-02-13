Bay of Plenty Man Convicted of Raping Two Teenage Girls in Absentia

The Bay of Plenty man, Lee Richard Josey, who was found guilty of raping two teenage girls, had fled to Australia before his district court trial. The court documents, obtained by the Rotorua Daily Post, reveal the disturbing details of the offenses, including instances of coercion and violence.

Advertisment

A Predator on the Run

Lee Richard Josey, a resident of the Bay of Plenty, has been convicted of the heinous crimes of rape, indecent assault, and sexual violation. His victims were two young girls, whose lives have been forever scarred by the horrific events. The trial, which lasted three days, was held at the Rotorua District Court in Josey's absence.

Guilty in Absentia

Advertisment

Despite Josey's cowardly attempt to evade justice by fleeing to Australia, the court proceeded with the trial. The presiding judge allowed the trial to go forward, and the jury was made aware of Josey's absence and location. After considering the evidence presented, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all nine counts.

The offenses occurred on separate occasions, and the victims were two different girls. Josey was convicted of four charges related to one girl and five charges related to the other. The details of the court documents are chilling and paint a picture of a man who preyed on vulnerable young girls.

Extradition and Sentencing

Advertisment

A warrant has been issued for Josey's arrest, and the New Zealand police are working with Australian authorities to extradite him back to New Zealand for sentencing. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 15, 2024.

Josey's actions have caused immeasurable harm to the victims and their families. The guilty verdicts are a step towards justice being served, but the long road to healing has only just begun for the victims. The community is left to grapple with the knowledge that a predator was living among them, undetected and unchallenged.

The story of Lee Richard Josey is a reminder of the importance of holding perpetrators of sexual violence accountable for their actions. It is also a call to action for communities to be vigilant and to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Note: This article is based on court documents obtained by the Rotorua Daily Post. The details of the offenses are disturbing and may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, please seek help from a trusted source.