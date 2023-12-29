Battle for Refund: Fan’s Four-year Ordeal with Ticketmaster Ends in Victory

On a warm day in Melbourne, Australia, in 2019, Aihua Liu, a 62-year-old ardent fan of Chinese pianist Yundi Li, had been brimming with anticipation as she purchased tickets from Ticketmaster for a concert scheduled for the following year. Little did she know that her excitement would soon morph into a prolonged battle for her rights as a consumer.

The Battle Begins

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe, the concert, like countless others, was postponed multiple times. When given a choice between attending a rescheduled concert or receiving a refund, Liu, respecting the uncertainty of the global health crisis, decided to opt for the refund. It was at this point that the process took a turn for the worse.

Jumping Through Hoops

With her credit card having expired and the need to prove her identity and provide new billing details, Liu found herself entangled in an excessively complicated process. Despite complying with each requirement, Ticketmaster later refused to honor the refund, hiding behind the veil of their Purchase Policy.

Dismissal of Consumer Rights

Undeterred, Liu made repeated claims for her refund, each time citing her rights under the Australian Consumer Law. Each request was met with the same response: a dismissal by Ticketmaster. Liu’s son, Collin Wang, voiced his frustration at Ticketmaster’s incompetence and unscrupulous behavior, as his mother’s pleas fell on deaf ears.

Victory at Last

The family then escalated their complaint to Consumer Affairs Victoria. This intervention proved to be the turning point, resulting in a refund being issued within 24 hours. While Ticketmaster did not directly address the claims of incompetence, they confirmed that the customer received a full refund.

This incident serves as a stark reminder and a warning to consumers about potential difficulties in obtaining refunds from major ticketing organizations. It underscores the importance of understanding the rights and protections offered under consumer law and the power and effectiveness of escalating complaints to appropriate authorities.