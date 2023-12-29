en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Battle for Refund: Fan’s Four-year Ordeal with Ticketmaster Ends in Victory

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:28 am EST
Battle for Refund: Fan’s Four-year Ordeal with Ticketmaster Ends in Victory

On a warm day in Melbourne, Australia, in 2019, Aihua Liu, a 62-year-old ardent fan of Chinese pianist Yundi Li, had been brimming with anticipation as she purchased tickets from Ticketmaster for a concert scheduled for the following year. Little did she know that her excitement would soon morph into a prolonged battle for her rights as a consumer.

The Battle Begins

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe, the concert, like countless others, was postponed multiple times. When given a choice between attending a rescheduled concert or receiving a refund, Liu, respecting the uncertainty of the global health crisis, decided to opt for the refund. It was at this point that the process took a turn for the worse.

Jumping Through Hoops

With her credit card having expired and the need to prove her identity and provide new billing details, Liu found herself entangled in an excessively complicated process. Despite complying with each requirement, Ticketmaster later refused to honor the refund, hiding behind the veil of their Purchase Policy.

Dismissal of Consumer Rights

Undeterred, Liu made repeated claims for her refund, each time citing her rights under the Australian Consumer Law. Each request was met with the same response: a dismissal by Ticketmaster. Liu’s son, Collin Wang, voiced his frustration at Ticketmaster’s incompetence and unscrupulous behavior, as his mother’s pleas fell on deaf ears.

Victory at Last

The family then escalated their complaint to Consumer Affairs Victoria. This intervention proved to be the turning point, resulting in a refund being issued within 24 hours. While Ticketmaster did not directly address the claims of incompetence, they confirmed that the customer received a full refund.

This incident serves as a stark reminder and a warning to consumers about potential difficulties in obtaining refunds from major ticketing organizations. It underscores the importance of understanding the rights and protections offered under consumer law and the power and effectiveness of escalating complaints to appropriate authorities.

0
Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia to Usher in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display

By Geeta Pillai

Disturbing Spike in Drownings Sparks Concern over Beach Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Evacuations at Premier Inn and Sheraton Grand Hotel: An Insight into Hotel Safety

By Geeta Pillai

King Charles III: The Night Owl Monarch and Upcoming Royal Duties

By Geeta Pillai

OAIC Investigates TikTok Over Data Privacy Concerns: A Global Implicat ...
@Australia · 3 mins
OAIC Investigates TikTok Over Data Privacy Concerns: A Global Implicat ...
heart comment 0
Sydney and Melbourne’s Luxury Venues Open Last-Minute Reservations for a Grand New Year’s Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney and Melbourne's Luxury Venues Open Last-Minute Reservations for a Grand New Year's Eve
Foreign Journalists Unveil a Multifaceted Australia to the World

By Geeta Pillai

Foreign Journalists Unveil a Multifaceted Australia to the World
Maximizing ‘Extras’ Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders

By Geeta Pillai

Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyholders
South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack

By Salman Khan

South Australian Surfing Community Mourns Loss of Young Surfer in Shark Attack
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
16 seconds
Donald Trump Disqualified from Maine's 2024 Presidential Ballot
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
34 seconds
Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
1 min
Former President Lungu Challenges Constitutional Court on Eligibility for Future Elections
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
2 mins
Xochitl Galvez's Sky Messaging to Mexican President in Pre-Campaign Strategy
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
3 mins
Nike Reveals New Kits for Super Eagles Ahead of 2023 AFCON
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
3 mins
Convicted Former MP Kasidiaris Sworn in as Athens City Councillor Amid Controversy
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
5 mins
Jon Rahm: A Year of Triumphs and a Career in Full Stride
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
5 mins
Nigeria's Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
8 mins
UK's Inheritance Tax Cut Debate: Aiding the Wealthy or Promoting Equity?
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
9 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app