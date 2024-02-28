Bastion Property Group's $140M Nera Project in Surfers Paradise Sparks $18M in Early Sales

Surfers Paradise's property market is set to welcome a new landmark with Bastion Property Group's Nera project at Chevron Island. Following a soft launch, the development has garnered over 200 inquiries, leading to $18 million in sales, predominantly from local owner-occupiers and interstate investors. The project, aiming for completion in 2026, promises luxury living with its 87 apartments and exclusive rooftop amenities.

Significant Interest in Luxury Living

Located at 8-10 Parneno St, Nera is designed to be a beacon of luxury in an area known for its village lifestyle. The project, featuring 28 storeys of two to three-bedroom apartments, sky homes, and a penthouse, attracted significant interest right from its soft launch. Local demographics, coupled with inquiries from interstate, underscore the project's appeal. According to real estate sources, the early sales success reflects Surfers Paradise's enduring allure and the growing demand for premium residences.

Designed for Luxury and Comfort

Plus Architecture's design for Nera emphasizes spacious living areas, modern aesthetics, and high-quality finishes. Buyers are drawn to the rooftop amenities, which include an infinity pool and wellness spa, promising a blend of luxury and relaxation. The project's focus on creating a landmark that complements the existing village lifestyle of Chevron Island speaks to Bastion Property Group's commitment to enhancing community living spaces.

Meeting the Demand for Premium Residences

With construction slated to begin in July 2024, the Nera project is a response to the increasing demand for high-end residences in Surfers Paradise. The Gold Coast region continues to attract significant interest from buyers, both local and interstate, as indicated by the project's early sales figures. The Gold Coast's prestige market performance further highlights the area's appeal as a top destination for migrants and those seeking luxury living.

As Surfers Paradise prepares to welcome Nera, the project is not just a testament to the area's growth but also a reflection of changing homeowner preferences towards luxury and convenience. With the project's completion in 2026, Nera is poised to become a significant part of the local skyline, offering a new level of residential elegance in Surfers Paradise.