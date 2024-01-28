Basketball Australia Under-20s and Ivor Burge National Championships Set to Begin in Ballarat

On January 30, Ballarat becomes the epicenter of Australian basketball, hosting the Basketball Australia Under-20s and Ivor Burge National Championships for six consecutive days. This marks the initiation of the national junior pathways events in Basketball Australia's annual calendar. A unique blend of emerging talents, the event will be broadcasted live, exclusively on KommunityTV and through News Corp Australia mastheads, showcasing every tournament match, including the Ivor Burge tournaments for basketball players with intellectual disabilities.

A Dynamic Platform for Emerging Talents

The tournament is not just about the game; it's a dynamic platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills and gain crucial exposure. The Western Australia team, last year's gold medalists, are ready to defend their title, despite a considerable turnover in athletes. Facing them is a formidable lineup from New South Wales, bolstered by BA Centre of Excellence players, focussed on improving upon their silver medal.

Global Participation

Adding spice to the tournament is the participation of the NBA Global Academy, featuring promising players like Dash Daniels and a host of international talents. They aim to make a resounding impact following their losses in the previous year. New Zealand's Julius Halaifonua and Qatari Hamad Mousa will also be part of the action, adding international flair to the competition.

Women's Championship: A Battle for Supremacy

In the women's category, last year's tournament MVP Isla Juffermans will lead New South Wales, aiming for back-to-back gold medals. However, teams from Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria are also expected to bring their A-game to the championships, ensuring a fierce battle for supremacy.

The event isn't just a nail-biting spectacle for basketball enthusiasts; it's also a significant milestone for the players. The tournament's live streams are accessible via individual stories for each court on KommunityTV or through the website's video player. Full digital subscribers of News Corp will have exclusive access to watch the event live from the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre. Regardless of the outcome, the tournament promises an unforgettable journey for both the players and the spectators.