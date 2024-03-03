Barton Gold's Tunkillia Project Hits Gold with 1.5Moz JORC Resources Update

Adelaide, Mar 4, 2024 AEST - Barton Gold Holdings Limited is thrilled to announce a significant update to the JORC Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for the Tunkillia Gold Project, marking a major milestone in the project's development. The company's diligent exploration efforts have culminated in a substantial increase in gold resources, positioning Tunkillia as a key player in the region's mining landscape.
Enhanced Gold Resources through Strategic Exploration
The updated MRE reveals a new 115,216koz Au Area 51 Deposit to the northwest of the 223 Deposit, boosting the total Tunkillia JORC (2012) Mineral Resources to an impressive 1,493,000 ounces of gold. This achievement reflects Barton's commitment to expanding the project's gold endowment through efficient and systematic exploration. The substantial increase in resources is poised to underpin baseline economic analyses and facilitate the pursuit of neighbouring high-grade targets, potentially enhancing the project's overall economics.
Strategic Growth and Exploration Success
Barton's exploration strategy at Tunkillia has been a resounding success, with the updated MRE representing the third significant resource growth in the past 12 months. The addition of approximately 530,000 ounces of gold through the identification and conversion of new zones highlights the company's effective exploration methodologies and its potential for continued resource expansion. The recent drilling at Area 51, informed by 72 drill holes totaling 8,663.4m, has unveiled broad and shallow mineralization, offering promising prospects for future development and production.
Implications for Tunkillia's Future Development
The updated MRE not only solidifies Tunkillia's status as a significant gold project but also lays the groundwork for advancing project economics and development strategies. With a focus on leveraging its existing mill and exploring additional high-grade targets, Barton Gold Holdings Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on this increased resource base. The project's growth trajectory and the exploration success at Area 51 underscore the company's potential for further discoveries and resource expansion, contributing to the region's mining sector and offering exciting opportunities for stakeholders.
The announcement of the updated Tunkillia JORC Mineral Resources Estimate marks a pivotal moment for Barton Gold Holdings Limited, as it continues to unlock the project's value and explores avenues for further growth and development. With a strong foundation in place and a clear vision for the future, the company is set to make a significant impact on the gold mining landscape in South Australia.