Barry Plant Manningham Faces Charges Over Underquoting Scandal: Consumer Affairs Victoria Takes Decisive Action

Consumer Affairs Victoria has taken decisive action against Manningham Sales Pty Ltd, trading as Barry Plant Manningham, after a townhouse in Ivanhoe, Melbourne, sold for significantly more than its highest estimated price, sparking allegations of underquoting. The real estate agency now faces criminal charges for failing to provide a reasonable estimated selling price on two separate occasions, with fines potentially exceeding $38,000 for each breach under the Estate Agents Act.

Investigation Sparked by Buyer Complaints

The investigation was initiated following complaints from prospective buyers after the Kenilworth Parade property, initially listed between $900,000 and $950,000, was sold at auction for $1,538,000 in July. Despite raising the estimate to $1 million to $1.1 million based on early feedback, the final sale price stunned many, leading to accusations of misleading conduct against the agency.

Agency's Defense and Public Response

Lisa Pennell, CEO of Barry Plant, denied the allegations, attributing the unexpected auction outcome to highly competitive bidding, especially from two buyer advocates. She highlighted the property's negative aspects, such as its unrenovated state and less desirable location, arguing that these factors made the high sale price particularly surprising. Consumer Affairs Victoria's crackdown on underquoting has seen the taskforce attend auctions across Melbourne, signaling a rigorous effort to ensure transparency and fairness in the real estate market.

Broader Implications for the Real Estate Industry

This case shines a light on the persistent issue of underquoting in the real estate industry, a practice that undermines buyer trust and market integrity. Consumer Affairs Victoria's proactive stance, including monitoring auctions and issuing fines, reflects a commitment to protecting consumers. Meanwhile, advocates for renters like Jordan van den Berg urge similar vigilance in the rental market, highlighting the need for comprehensive enforcement to safeguard all participants in the housing market.