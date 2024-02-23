Barry Humphries' Iconic Sydney Apartment Heads to Auction with a $6 Million Guide

The late Barry Humphries, a figure synonymous with laughter and wit, left behind a legacy that extended beyond the stage and screen. Among his cherished possessions was a stunning three-bedroom apartment in Sydney's esteemed Quay West block, a testament to his taste for the finer things in life. Purchased in 2004 from healthcare magnate Paul Ramsay, this residence is now poised to find a new owner, with an auction date set for March 21 and an eye-catching guide price in the $6 million range.

A Glimpse into Luxury

Spanning an impressive 167sqm on the third level, Humphries' former abode offers more than just a place to rest. The expansive living and dining areas, framed by panoramic views of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, speak volumes of the vibrant city life Humphries was part of. The apartment's granite kitchen and quality appliances cater to both the culinary enthusiast and the entertainer, while the two luxurious bathrooms, one featuring a spa, promise relaxation and rejuvenation. The inclusion of two car spots adds a layer of convenience to city living, a prized feature in Sydney's bustling environment.

Exclusive Amenities and a Legacy of Discretion

Residents of the Quay West block enjoy access to exclusive amenities, including a pool, sauna, spa, and 24-hour concierge service, ensuring a lifestyle of comfort and luxury. Humphries, known for his privacy, especially following a controversial apartment amalgamation in the 1970s and '80s, chose this residence for its blend of discretion and opulence. The sale also marks a rare opportunity, as Humphries' real estate ventures have seldom been public knowledge, with his previous apartment on the level below selling three years later for $1.67 million without much fanfare.

Market Expectations and Legacy

With an asking price in the $6 million range, anticipation builds around the auction. The property's value has more than doubled since Humphries' purchase in 2004, reflecting both the apartment's unique appeal and the city's ever-growing allure. As potential buyers eye this rare gem, they're not just bidding on luxurious real estate; they're investing in a piece of Sydney's cultural history, touched by the legacy of one of its most beloved figures. The auction, set for March 21, promises to be a significant event, attracting those who appreciate the finer aspects of Sydney living and the enduring spirit of Barry Humphries.