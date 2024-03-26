Barossa Valley Unveils Vintage Wine and Whisky Treasures: Henschke to Seppeltsfield

In Australia’s oldest wine region, the Barossa Valley, a treasure trove of well-cellared wines and whiskies has been unveiled, captivating aficionados with its historical depth and quality. Among these, Henschke’s latest releases, the 2019 Hill of Grace and Mount Edelstone, stand out, reflecting a season of climatic challenges yet resulting in wines of exceptional elegance and complexity. Seppeltsfield’s century-old Para Vintage Tawny, on the other hand, offers a sip of history, encapsulated in a 100ml bottle paired with exquisite Riedel glassware.