Australia

Barnaby Joyce’s Call for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Internal Labor Pressure

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has publicly implored the Albanese administration in Australia to stay true to its pre-election pledge concerning the execution of stage-three tax cuts. This insistence coincides with escalating internal pressure within the Labor Party, where members are contemplating revisions to the policy devised during the Coalition’s reign.

Returning Money to Australians

Joyce underscored that these tax cuts are a mechanism to reimburse Australians, asserting that the lack of tax bracket modifications in tandem with income growth has culminated in a hike in the effective tax rate for average earners. Recent studies indicate that barring these tax cuts, nearly a million workers could be thrust into a higher tax bracket by 2030.

Albanese Under Scrutiny

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has garnered criticism both from within his party and the media regarding the commitment to these tax cuts, slated to roll out from July 1. Despite apprehensions that these cuts could spur inflation, leading the Reserve Bank to rethink interest rate reductions, Albanese has reaffirmed that the government’s position remains steadfast.

Potential Inflation Risks

Economist Chris Richardson has spotlighted the potential peril of exacerbating inflation in an economy that’s already wrestling with it. As Australia braces for these tax cuts, the nation watches intently to see if the government will hold firm on its commitment or bow to pressures, both internal and external.

Australia Economy
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

