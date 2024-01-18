Barnaby Joyce Criticises Tony Burke’s Comments on Unions, Highlights MUA’s Influence on Australia’s Economy

In a recent discussion with Sky News host, Andrew Bolt, former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce criticised remarks by Industrial Relations Minister, Tony Burke, about the profitability of companies and their relationship with unions. Joyce underscored the substantial sway of the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) on the nation’s economy and lauded the union’s efficacy in negotiating high wages for its members. He also emphasised the strategic importance of ports for an island country like Australia, lacking direct rail links to other continents.

The Maritime Union of Australia and DP World Dispute

An ongoing industrial dispute between DP World, Australia’s primary stevedore, and the union representing its workers is wreaking havoc on the maritime-dependent nation’s supply chains, negatively impacting businesses. The MUA is demanding a 16% pay increment over two years, a claim dismissed by the company as corresponding to a 27.5% pay rise. This dispute reportedly costs the economy an estimated A$84 million weekly. Despite the escalating tension, Industrial Relations Minister Tony Burke has declined to intervene, urging both parties to negotiate in good faith.

Workplace Relations Minister’s Stance

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke accused DP World, a port operator, of acting in bad faith in its pay dispute with the MUA. The union is seeking a 16% pay rise for over 1,500 workers across two years and a 27% increase in back pay over the same period. Despite the Fair Work Commission approving the workers’ bid for industrial action at port terminals in Sydney, Brisbane, and Fremantle, Burke has downplayed suggestions of ministerial intervention in the continuing industrial dispute. This standoff has led to a 2-8 week delay in shipments and 48,000 idle shipping containers nationwide.

The Implications of the Dispute

The industrial dispute has led to a backlog of approximately 44,000 containers. It was also revealed that despite generating revenue exceeding $4.5bn over eight years, DP World has paid no tax in Australia. Shadow Workplace Relations Minister Michaelia Cash has called on Minister Burke to intervene in the dispute for the benefit of the country and all Australians who will bear the brunt of this dispute. Australian Retailers Association’s chief executive Paul Zahra also urged both parties to reach a resolution. DP World accounts for 40% of cargo coming through Australia’s ports, further underscoring the potential impact of this dispute on the nation’s economy.