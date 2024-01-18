Barnaby Joyce Challenges Australia’s Electric Vehicle Push

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has issued a stark criticism of Energy Minister Chris Bowen’s push towards electric vehicles (EVs), claiming they are unsuitable for agricultural work in Australia. In a conversation with Sky News host Andrew Bolt, Joyce voiced his concerns over Australia’s hasty move towards EVs, indicating that it mirrors European trends without considering the unique needs of rural Australia.

Electric Vehicles: A European Trend in Australia?

Joyce’s critique comes in the wake of Bowen’s advocacy for EVs, a stance that has sparked debates about the feasibility and practicality of electric vehicles in Australia, particularly in the agricultural sector. The former deputy prime minister also expressed concerns about the introduction of a new fuel standard, which could potentially rule out the purchase of vehicles compatible with the current standard.

Implications for Climate Change Policy

This discord between Joyce and Bowen underscores a broader discussion about the implications of the EV push on climate change policy. While the global trend towards EVs is seen as a key strategy in reducing carbon emissions, the practicality of this move for every sector, including agriculture, is under scrutiny.

Electric Vehicle Affordability and Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Evie, Australia’s second-largest operator of EV charging stations, has raised its prices by up to 43 percent. The price hike has sparked concerns about the affordability of EVs for average Australians. The rising cost of running an EV, coupled with the closure of EV charging stations by ChargePoint and Tritium, could deter drivers from transitioning from petrol-powered cars. This development could potentially undermine Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s plan for a greener future.

In a related development, former Ferrari designer Lowie Vermeersch has created a micro vehicle called Komma. This electric two-seater, which takes up less space on the road and requires less energy and material resources to manufacture, represents a shift in mobility away from conventional cars. Vermeersch and his company Neby intend to influence urban design in the 21st century and are looking to partner with local governments and mobility companies to develop pilot projects.

The debate over the choice between electric and hydrogen for trucks, as discussed by Deutsche Welle, underscores the complexity of Australia’s transition to lower carbon emissions. The country’s large freight task and the need for substantial hydrogen infrastructure represent significant challenges in this transition.