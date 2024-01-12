en English
Balancing Act: Uungula Wind Farm and the Social Acceptance of Renewable Energy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Balancing Act: Uungula Wind Farm and the Social Acceptance of Renewable Energy

In the heart of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, the wheels of progress are turning, quite literally. Construction has begun on the Uungula Wind Farm near Wellington in Central West NSW, bringing to light a discussion around the social acceptance of renewable energy projects. As we lean into a future powered by cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, this question of acceptance becomes crucial.

The Winds of Change

The Uungula Wind Farm has been deemed a significant element of the state’s energy strategy, receiving support from both NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders and prominent Australian businessman Andrew Forrest. Yet, Saunders has noted a growing sentiment among the populace, a reluctance to have these developments nearby. This dichotomy, Saunders suggests, necessitates a ‘social license’ for renewable energy advocates, a concept that implies thorough community consultation and contemplation of the cumulative impact of such projects.

Building Momentum

The construction of the Uungula Wind Farm has been a testament to this balance. GE Vernova teamed up with Squadron Energy to supply turbines for the wind farm, marking a significant step in the state’s journey toward renewable energy. This venture sits in line with Andrew Forrest, Chairman and Founder of the Fortescue Metals Group’s commitment to delivering 14 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy in Australia, a substantial portion of which will emanate from wind, solar, and battery projects. The Uungula wind farm, with its capacity of 414 megawatts (MW), stands as the largest under construction in the state, a beacon of the renewable energy future.

Challenges on the Horizon

Nevertheless, the road to renewable energy is not without its obstacles. The Uungula Wind Farm project has had to navigate the challenges and opposition that come with renewable energy undertakings. This opposition underscores the importance of acknowledging and addressing community sentiments and environmental considerations as we strive to usher in an era of cleaner, more sustainable energy.

Australia Energy
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

