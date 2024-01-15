en English
Australia

Bachelor’s Jimmy Nicholson Transitions from Airbus to Boeing: A New Chapter in his Aviation Career

By:
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Known for his stint on ‘The Bachelor’, Jimmy Nicholson has publicly announced a noteworthy career transition. With over half a decade in the cockpit of Airbus planes, Nicholson is now moving from Airbus to Boeing’s fleet. He shared this significant shift in his career on his Instagram platform, marking his final flight with an Airbus and expressing his heartfelt gratitude for being accompanied by his wife, Holly Kingston, on this momentous journey.

The Switch to Boeing

In the aviation industry, the choice between Airbus and Boeing often boils down to personal preference, with pilots frequently expressing strong opinions. For Nicholson, the move to Boeing represents a new chapter in his career. The post he shared on Instagram reflected both the solemnity of the occasion and a sense of anticipation for the future. His wife, Kingston, responded with a playful jest on his last landing, adding a touch of lightness to the significant announcement.

Support from Friends and Followers

Following the announcement, Nicholson received an outpouring of support from friends and followers alike. Among them was fellow reality TV star Cam Merchant, who congratulated Nicholson on his new career move. The comments section was filled with well-wishers, some invoking the classic aviation saying, ‘If it’s not Boeing, I’m not going’, thereby endorsing Nicholson’s transition.

A Love Story Born on The Bachelor

Nicholson and Kingston, who fell in love during the 2021 series of The Bachelor, further cemented their relationship by tying the knot in August of the previous year. The ceremony, held at Nicholson’s parents’ house in the picturesque setting of Palm Beach, Sydney, was a beautiful testament to their love story. Their bond, which was forged in the spotlight of reality television, has now endured through significant life changes, including Nicholson’s career shift.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

