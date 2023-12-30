en English
Bachelorette Star Ali Oetjen Flaunts Fitness Physique at Sunshine Coast

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:22 am EST
Bachelorette Star Ali Oetjen Flaunts Fitness Physique at Sunshine Coast

Ali Oetjen, the former Bachelorette star, recently made heads turn on the Sunshine Coast with her stunning display of physical fitness and aesthetic prowess. The 37-year-old reality TV star and fitness aficionado was spotted indulging in a solo swim, emerging from the surf in a striking red bikini, her long, damp blonde hair cascading down her back, and a deep golden tan accentuating her robust physique.

Commitment to Fitness and Wellness

Known for her unwavering commitment to health and wellness, Oetjen’s remarkable physique is a testament to her rigorous workout regime. In addition to being a reality TV personality, Oetjen also wears the hats of a meditation and yoga teacher, further solidifying her dedication to a healthy lifestyle. She has previously shared insights into her at-home workout routine, a challenging set that consists of 160 burpees, 80 air squats, 70 sit-ups, and 60 tricep dips.

Preparation for SAS Australia

In preparation for her stint on the 2020 season of SAS Australia, Ali adhered to a strict fitness schedule that encompassed a variety of abdominal exercises and bodyweight workouts. She also conducted daily yoga sessions, often making do with minimal equipment. This strenuous routine was a reflection of Oetjen’s resilience and her commitment to maintaining optimum physical health.

Personal Life and Emotional Journey

Ali first found herself in the limelight on The Bachelor Australia in 2013, and subsequently starred in The Bachelorette in 2018. Her journey on SAS Australia was an emotional one, where she candidly discussed the heartbreak she experienced following her separation from ex-boyfriend Taite Radley in July 2020, after a two-year relationship. Despite the emotional upheaval, she reflected positively on her experience on the reality dating show, viewing it as a learning curve. Recently, Oetjen has moved on and confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Mitch Adams on Instagram, demonstrating her resilience and ability to find happiness amidst life’s challenges.

Australia Fitness Lifestyle
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

