Accidents

Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Results in Fatality and Injuries

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Results in Fatality and Injuries

California’s popular Palisades Tahoe ski resort was the scene of a tragic avalanche, resulting in one death and several injuries. The incident has sparked significant concerns amongst the skiing community about the inherent risks of winter sports and the effectiveness of safety measures at ski resorts.

A Deadly Slide on Expert Trails

The avalanche occurred on the resort’s expert trails, under the KT-22 lift — routes designated for advanced skiers. The slide was approximately 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep, engulfing four people in its wake. Amongst the caught, one individual lost their life, another sustained a lower leg injury, while two others were treated for unspecified injuries. The victim was identified as 66-year-old Kenneth Kidd.

The Aftermath and Investigation

Following the avalanche, the resort was closed for the remainder of the day. Rescue teams continued their investigation, looking for any potentially trapped individuals. The resort reopened subsequently but with some lifts remaining closed for safety assessments. This incident marks the first U.S. avalanche fatality of the current ski season. Avalanche conditions in the area continue to be evaluated as dangerous.

Resort’s Tragic History

This is not the first time Palisades Tahoe has experienced a fatal avalanche. In 2020, another life was claimed, and the resort faced a lawsuit alleging negligence. The resort, once the site for the 1960 Winter Olympics, is now under scrutiny as authorities and the skiing community question the safety measures and emergency protocols in place. It’s a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictability and the constant risk posed to winter sports enthusiasts.

Accidents Australia United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

