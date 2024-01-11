en English
Accidents

Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims One Life, Injures Australian

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims One Life, Injures Australian

Three Australians experienced a harrowing encounter when a massive avalanche struck the slopes of the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California, resulting in one Australian injury and the tragic death of an American skier. The event highlights the inherent risks associated with mountain sports, particularly in areas earmarked for advanced skiers, underscoring the critical importance of safety measures and precautions.

Avalanche Unleashes its Fury

The avalanche was unleashed amid a major storm, with gusty winds stirring up a destructive path. The debris field, a testament to the avalanche’s brutal force, spanned about 45 metres wide, 137 metres long, and 3 metres deep. This incident marks the first US avalanche fatality of the season, a grim reminder of the dangers lurking within nature’s majestic beauty.

Australians Caught in the Deadly Wave

Hannah Sugerman and Oliver Thompson, along with Ms. Sugerman’s partner Callum, were the Australians caught in the avalanche’s deadly grip. Mr. Thompson was located with a dislocated knee and a fractured tibia and fibula. His injuries, while severe, were thankfully non-life-threatening. The other two emerged relatively unscathed, physically, from the catastrophe.

Investigation Underway

The avalanche’s victim has been identified as Kenneth Kidd. The cause of the avalanche, and the circumstances leading to such a disastrous outcome, remains under active investigation. As the ski community mourns the loss of one of its own, the incident serves as a potent reminder of the inherent hazards of mountain sports, necessitating a renewed focus on preventive measures and safety precautions.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

