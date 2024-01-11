Avalanche at California Ski Resort Claims a Life: Australians Share Survival Story

Three Australians, Oliver Thompson, Hannah Sugerman, and Callum Wishart, have shared their terrifying experience of surviving an avalanche at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort in California. Tragically, the same avalanche claimed the life of 66-year-old American Kenneth Kidd. The avalanche hit without warning while the Australians were enjoying a day of skiing.

The Avalanche: A Rude Awakening

Thompson was filming Sugerman’s descent when the avalanche was announced. The sheer force of the avalanche swept Thompson off cliffs, leading to a dislocated knee and a tibia and fibula fracture. Sugerman, nearly engulfed by the snow, recounts the terrifying weight of the snow and her fear of additional snow falling.

Against All Odds: The Rescue

On witnessing the event, Wishart sprang into action, first helping Sugerman and then searching for Thompson. After what must have felt like an eternity, he found Thompson, significantly distanced from the avalanche’s original location. The group was later rescued by the ski patrol. In a testament to their resilience, they shared a beer after the ordeal, reflecting on their survival.

The Resort’s Response

Despite warnings of a ‘considerable’ risk of avalanches from the Sierra Avalanche Centre, the resort remained open. Michael Gross, Vice President of mountain operations, defended this decision as ‘absolutely’ normal. Dee Byrne, the President of the resort, expressed deep condolences to Kidd’s family, marking the incident as a somber occasion for her team.

As the first U.S. avalanche fatality of the 2023-2024 winter season, the incident at Palisades Tahoe ski resort raises questions about safety measures in place at ski resorts and the decision-making process behind keeping the slopes open amid severe weather warnings. The avalanche’s cause remains under investigation. This event, highlighting the unpredictable powers of nature, echoes as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with winter sports.