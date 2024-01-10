en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia’s Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Australia’s Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise

Australian supermarket titans, Woolworths and Big W, have announced they will cease the sale of Australia Day merchandise. This decision comes in the wake of a steady decrease in customer demand for such items and a broad national dialogue around the relevance of the January 26 date.

Shifting Consumer Preferences

The brands’ decision to discontinue Australia Day products aligns with a noticeable trend of dwindling demand over recent years. Although the detailed reasons behind the decline in popularity for Australia Day items were not specified, it is suggested that evolving public sentiment and the ongoing debates about the historical context and present-day implications of Australia Day celebrations have played a role in shaping consumer behavior.

Industry Reactions and Implications

This move follows in the footsteps of Kmart, another retail giant that previously decided to end the sale of January 26 celebratory products. In contrast, Coles has chosen to maintain a limited range of Australia Day merchandise. Woolworths has further indicated that it will permit its employees to work on the Australia Day public holiday if they wish.

Public Response and Controversy

The decision has stirred a range of reactions from the public. While some have expressed disappointment and contemplated boycotting the stores, others have applauded the decision, seeing it as a step towards reducing waste and the sale of non-Australian made products. The conversation continues to unfold, reflecting the diverse perspectives within Australian society.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Police-Involved Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Standoff Ends in Tragedy
On the South Coast of New South Wales, a tense standoff at a medical clinic culminated in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by police. The man, armed with a firearm, had taken hostages inside the clinic, leading to a critical situation that required immediate police intervention. A Standoff at the Clinic The incident
Police-Involved Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Standoff Ends in Tragedy
The Woman Fueling a Firefighting Revolution in New South Wales
41 mins ago
The Woman Fueling a Firefighting Revolution in New South Wales
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
54 mins ago
Sydney's Indigenous Art Scene Experiences Cultural Renaissance
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW South Coast Medical Clinic: A Detailed Report
2 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW South Coast Medical Clinic: A Detailed Report
Tasmania and Brisbane Shine on NYT's Top Global Destinations List for 2024
13 mins ago
Tasmania and Brisbane Shine on NYT's Top Global Destinations List for 2024
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
32 mins ago
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
2 mins
Chris Christie's Withdrawal Shakes Up 2024 Republican Presidential Race
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
3 mins
West Bengal Grapples with Spiraling Corruption Scandal: Impact on TMC's Reputation and Future Prospects
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
5 mins
Sweden Prepares Citizens for War Amid Global Tensions
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
9 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
11 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
12 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
15 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
15 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
22 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app