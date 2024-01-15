en English
Australia’s Wealth Disparity: The $40 Million Home Sale and the Deepening Divide

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
The escalating cost of living in Australia has intensified the economic chasm between everyday individuals and the country’s wealthiest, as depicted by the housing market’s latest spectacle – a $40 million home sale that broke suburb records despite needing further renovation. This stark contrast underscores Australia’s deepening wealth disparity that’s sparking calls for a significant overhaul of the financial system.

Economic Divide in Energy Sector

The leading charity, St Vincent de Paul, has urged a major reform of green scheme costs and tariffs in the energy market, which are currently disproportionately burdening poorer and vulnerable households. The charity’s investigation discovered that the costs for promoting clean energy were skyrocketing, representing 9 to 12 per cent of an average household’s energy bill. The uneven distribution of these costs was emphasized, prompting proposals for fairer methods of implementing policy costs.

Worries about diminishing competition among power providers were also raised, with calls for immediate changes to prevent a scenario where the market operator would frequently have to restrict or reduce the output from solar households. This would create system costs that consumers would ultimately bear.

Wealth Disparity: A Growing Concern

Oxfam’s analysis revealed that the wealth of the three richest Australians has tripled since the onset of the pandemic, with Australian billionaires collectively boosting their wealth by a staggering 70.5%. This surge in wealth accumulation occurs as many Australians grapple with the spiraling costs of food, energy, and housing. Oxfam is advocating for urgent tax system reforms, including improved wealth taxation, the introduction of a progressive wealth tax on the richest Australians, and the implementation of a permanent windfall profits tax on large corporations.

Proposed Changes: A Step Towards Equality

Such alterations, Oxfam believes, would help combat climate change, raise funds to urgently construct homes during the housing crisis, and prevent pandemic profiteering by big corporations. In essence, these changes would contribute to addressing the growing economic disparity in Australia, attempting to bridge the divide between the general population and the nation’s wealthiest.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

