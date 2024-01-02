en English
Australia’s Victoria State Court Recordings Database Hit by Cyber Attack

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Australia's Victoria State Court Recordings Database Hit by Cyber Attack

In an alarming development, the court recordings database in Australia’s Victoria state fell prey to a sophisticated cyber attack. The hackers potentially accessed and stole recordings of certain court hearings that took place between November 1 and December 21, 2023, as revealed by Court Services Victoria CEO Louise Anderson. The cyber intrusion caused disruption to the audio-visual in-court technology network, impacting the court’s recording and transcription services.

The Attack and its Aftermath

While the broader court systems and other records, including employee or financial data, remained untouched, the incident led to the immediate isolation and disabling of the affected network. This action was taken to safeguard the court’s proceedings scheduled for January from potential disruptions. The attack was apparently orchestrated by Russian hackers using a ransomware known as Qilin, which operates on a ransomware-as-a-service basis. Despite this, the exact origin of the attack remains unconfirmed.

Australia: A Growing Target for Cyber Attacks

This incident is the latest in a series of cyber attacks targeting Australia’s critical infrastructure. A recent government report indicates a shocking frequency of one attack every six minutes. The court database intrusion follows a similar cyber attack at DP World Australia, a major ports operator, last year. The hack led to a three-day operational suspension. Furthermore, Eagers Automotive, a renowned car dealership group, reported unauthorized access to its IT systems as a result of a cyber incident. These incidents highlight the escalating cyber threats facing Australian businesses and infrastructure.

Measures Taken and Future Implications

In response to the attack, security measures across the broader court and tribunal-wide technology system will be strengthened. Witnesses and other participants in the affected hearings will be notified, and a dedicated support contact center has been set up. In the face of increasing cyber threats, it is imperative for businesses and institutions to adopt robust security measures to protect sensitive data and ensure uninterrupted operations.

Australia Business Cybersecurity
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

