Australia’s Uneven Property Market Rebound: Winners, Losers, and the Affordability Crisis

In a year marked by economic recovery and uncertainty, the Australian property market in 2023 experienced a national rise in house and apartment values by 8.1 percent, according to CoreLogic’s national Home Value Index. This surge, however, stands in contrast to the 4.9 percent decline in 2022 and is notably less than the 24.5 percent leap seen in 2021.

Not All Cities Are Equal

Despite the overall growth, the upward trend was not uniform across all cities. Leading the pack, Perth registered the most significant spike in values, with a 15.2 percent increase. In stark contrast, Hobart’s property values dipped by 0.8 percent. The contrast in growth between different cities underscores the varied impact of economic factors across the country.

Capital Cities Outperform Regional Areas

Drawing a line between urban and regional areas, capital cities outshone their rural counterparts in value growth. Capital cities witnessed a 9.3 percent rise in property values compared to a modest 4.4 percent in regional areas, indicating a persistent preference for urban living and investment.

Home Affordability Crisis

Despite the rise and fall in property values, one city that consistently ranks as the most expensive is Sydney, with an average home value of almost $1.13 million. On the other end of the spectrum, Darwin remains the most affordable city, with an average home value pegged at $496,000. The surge in property prices has amplified challenges for first-time buyers and the younger generation, as housing affordability dwindles in relation to wage growth.

Addressing the brewing crisis, Michael Fotheringham, the managing director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute, underscored the urgency for more homes and shared equity programs. As a remedy, the federal government is contemplating a ‘Help to Buy’ program, a shared equity scheme aimed at aiding first home buyers to make their mark in the property market.

Peering into the future, CoreLogic predicts a 3 to 5 percent drop in national home values in 2024, primarily attributed to high interest rates that are likely to impact Sydney and Melbourne the most. As we step into 2024, the property market appears to be at the mercy of economic trends, government policies, and affordability challenges.

