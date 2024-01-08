en English
Australia

Australia’s Top Superannuation Funds Shift Investment Strategy Amid Market Volatility

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Australia’s Top Superannuation Funds Shift Investment Strategy Amid Market Volatility

In the midst of looming market volatility and high interest rates, the chief investment officers (CIOs) of Australia’s largest superannuation funds are making strategic shifts in their investment approaches. The superannuation funds, which collectively manage an impressive 1.5 trillion Australian dollars in retirement savings, are taking a long-term perspective, despite the impressive performance by super funds in 2023, driven by surging global technology stocks.

Strategic Shifts Amid Market Uncertainties

Given the anticipation that equity markets will face volatility for at least the next six months, influenced by global macroeconomic and geopolitical issues, the CIOs are honing their strategies. They are ramping up investments in unlisted assets, diversifying into private credit, and boosting cash reserves. Among the leading figures in this strategic shift are Mark Delaney of AustralianSuper, Ian Patrick of Australian Retirement Trust, Damian Graham of Aware Super, John Pearce of UniSuper, Andrew Lill of Rest Super, Sam Sicilia of Hostplus, Alexandra Campbell of Cbus, and Sonya Sawtell-Rickson of HESTA.

A Changing Investment Landscape

These CIOs highlight that the investment environment has undergone significant changes with higher interest rates poised to challenge the previous tailwinds to returns. They observe that while most central banks may have peaked in their tightening cycles, strong labor markets and persistent inflation above target rates suggest potential economic challenges ahead. As a response to these challenges, some funds, such as Cbus and HESTA, are adopting defensive positions, reducing exposure to equities and increasing allocations to fixed income.

Emphasizing Diversification and Active Risk Management

Amid the anticipated economic turbulence, these financial leaders emphasize the critical importance of active risk management and diversification in portfolio construction. They are not only focusing on short-term market fluctuations but also paying close attention to megatrends like decarbonization, deglobalization, demographic shifts, digitization, and debt. These megatrends, they believe, will necessitate more selective investment strategies. They are also considering a broader range of inflation hedging options, such as foreign currency and real assets, to navigate the expected higher structural inflation and macroeconomic volatility.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

