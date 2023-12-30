en English
Australia

Australia’s Top Purchases in 2023: Convenience, Technology, and Wellness Take Center Stage

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:11 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:40 am EST
Australia's Top Purchases in 2023: Convenience, Technology, and Wellness Take Center Stage

As the year 2023 winds down, a unique combination of the cost of living crisis and interest rate hikes has influenced Australians’ purchasing decisions. From home appliances to personal technology, fitness gear, and self-care, the most popular products bought by Australians this year reflect a focus on convenience, efficiency, and quality.

Home & Convenience

Among the top sellers was the ECOVACS DEEBOT N8, a robot vacuum capable of both vacuuming and mopping. Its ability to map out home layouts and adjust suction power for efficient cleaning has resonated with homeowners. The Grout Pen also gained popularity for its cost-effective bathroom renovation capabilities. With mosquito season in full swing, BuzzPatch Mosquito Patch Stickers became a hit, especially among children, using citronella and essential oils to repel mosquitoes. The Philips 3000 Series Handheld Garment Steamer offered a quick way to de-wrinkle clothes, while the MyGenie X5 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner impressed with its performance and affordability.

(Read Also: Australians Set Health and Financial Goals for 2024: New Year’s Resolutions Survey Reveals)

Technology & Entertainment

Coffee connoisseurs shifted to home brewing with the De’Longhi Magnifica S Automatic Coffee Machine. On the tech front, Apple AirTags found utility among travelers for tracking luggage. Gaming enthusiasts welcomed the PlayStation 5 Slim, featuring a smaller design with more storage. The Meta Quest 3 VR headset became notable for its immersive gaming experience, bringing virtual reality into everyday homes.

(Read Also: Australia’s Property Market: Forecasting Steady Growth in 2024)

Fitness & Self-Care

For fitness buffs, CRZ YOGA leggings and Yamaha earphones were the go-to choices for their comfort and sound quality. The self-care category saw a surge in sales of lip treatments, with a 58% year-over-year increase, led by brands like Summer Fridays and Lawless. Lastly, for relaxation, the Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager provided a soothing solution for stress relief, topping off a year of purchases designed to enhance the quality of life at home.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

