en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

Australia’s Top CEOs Spotlight Under-Appreciated Business Risks

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Australia’s Top CEOs Spotlight Under-Appreciated Business Risks

Australia’s prominent business magnates have spotlighted several under-appreciated risks and trends stirring unease within their respective sectors. From the spectre of a higher rate environment to violence against frontline workers, cybersecurity dangers to the ethical management of data and AI, these concerns reflect the increasingly complex landscape confronting the nation’s industries.

Adjusting to a Higher Rate Environment

Matt Comyn, CEO of Commonwealth Bank, pointed to the fact that some markets are yet to adjust to a higher rate environment and the increased cost of capital. This shift, he warns, may require time to permeate the system, potentially affecting market stability.

Protecting Frontline Workers

Brad Banducci, the chief of Woolworths, underscored the mounting issue of violence and abuse directed at frontline workers. He stressed the necessity for legal penalties to deter such acts and ensure the safety of these vital employees.

The Looming Housing Market Correction

Ryan Stokes of Seven Group voiced concerns over the possibility of a significant correction in the housing market if high cash rates persist, a situation that could lead to reduced housing affordability and increased financial stress for homeowners.

Challenges in Housing Accessibility and Home Loans

Shayne Elliott of ANZ touched on the difficulties Australians grapple with in securing housing and obtaining home loans, a problem that exacerbates the nation’s housing crisis.

Addressing Aboriginal Disadvantage

Kevin Gallagher of Santos emphasized the urgent need to bridge the gap on Aboriginal disadvantage through education and job opportunities, a crucial step towards fostering equality and social inclusion.

Data and AI: Opportunities and Risks

Vicki Brady of Telstra highlighted the significance of managing the opportunities and risks associated with the expansion of data and AI. She stressed the importance of ethical development and application in this rapidly evolving field.

Ageing Population and Healthcare Needs

Rob Scott from Wesfarmers spotlighted Australia’s ageing population and the pressing healthcare needs that come with it, a concern that calls for proactive planning and increased investment in the healthcare sector.

The Crucial Role of Cybersecurity

Richard White of WiseTech Global underlined the critical importance of cybersecurity and the risks posed by ransomware, reinforcing the need for robust security measures to protect sensitive data and systems.

Adapting to Climate Change

Shemara Wikramanayake of Macquarie Group highlighted the necessity for more investment in solutions to adapt to the impacts of climate change, a global issue with dire local consequences.

Energy Sector Uncertainty and the Need for Reliability

Meg O’Neill of Woodside noted the uncertainty over approvals for offshore projects and stressed the need for reliability in the energy sector, a factor critical to the nation’s energy security.

Importance of Long-term Stability and Regulatory Certainty

Lastly, Steve Donohue of Endeavour Group underscored the importance of long-term stability and regulatory certainty for productivity, a key underpinning of business success and economic growth.

0
Analysis Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victory for Workers: Successful Negotiation of Key Demands in Prolonged Industrial Action

By BNN Correspondents

Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal: Exploring the 2024 Political Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

NFL's Final Week: High Stakes Games and Playoff Implications

By Salman Khan

X Corp's 'Self-Goal': An Unforeseen Incident with Potential Repercussions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nige ...
@Analysis · 8 hours
Rams Clinch Playoff Berth; Steelers Triumph Over Seahawks; Ojo in Nige ...
heart comment 0
M&M’s December Auto Sales Miss the Mark, Falling Short of Expectations

By Salman Khan

M&M's December Auto Sales Miss the Mark, Falling Short of Expectations
FMCG Sector Poised for Flattish Growth, Top Picks Emerge: Analyst

By Rafia Tasleem

FMCG Sector Poised for Flattish Growth, Top Picks Emerge: Analyst
Video Footage Sparks Renewed Scrutiny: From Wrestling Ring to Police Drone

By Nitish Verma

Video Footage Sparks Renewed Scrutiny: From Wrestling Ring to Police Drone
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
34 seconds
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
36 seconds
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
1 min
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
3 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
5 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
5 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
6 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
26 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app