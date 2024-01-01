en English
Australia

Australia’s Top CEOs Fear Underplayed Cyber Threats and Ageing Population Challenges

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Australia's Top CEOs Fear Underplayed Cyber Threats and Ageing Population Challenges

In a landmark meeting, chief executives from Australia’s leading sectors including banking, technology, property, and telecommunications have voiced their growing unease over the nation’s lack of attention to critical issues such as cyber threats and an ageing population. These CEOs firmly believe that these pressing concerns are being sidelined despite their potential to jeopardize Australia’s long-term prosperity.

Terror of the Invisible Enemy

Cybersecurity, in particular, emerged as the most urgent threat that is being largely overlooked. This mounting anxiety finds its roots in the recent surge of high-profile cyber breaches that major companies such as Optus and Medibank Private have fallen prey to. The increasing sophistication and frequency of such attacks, with an average cost exceeding $4.5 million globally, only underscore the urgency of the problem. According to McKinsey & Company, by 2025, data will be integral to virtually every employee’s daily work, making data-centric security more crucial than ever.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

CEOs in Australia are recognising the transformative potential of AI, with 44% prioritising its investment. They view AI as a critical tool for profitability, efficiency, innovation, and cyber security. However, hurdles such as employee adoption, ethical concerns, lack of technical skills, and regulatory gaps persist. An overwhelming 80% view regulation as a barrier, but interestingly, 72% do not view job redundancy as a significant issue. 84% agreed that generative AI could aid in detecting cyber-attacks but may also provide new attack vectors for adversaries. Thus, the need for CEOs to lead in responsibly adopting AI practices, balancing potential risks and benefits, and preparing for increased scrutiny and regulation is paramount.

Looking Ahead

The executives unanimously emphasized the need to promptly address these risks to secure Australia’s future. They highlighted the necessity of a robust defense approach against cyber threats, particularly ransomware. This combined with concerns about the housing market, violence against frontline workers, Aboriginal disadvantage, data and AI growth, healthcare requirements, and regulatory stability, paints a clear picture of the challenges ahead. The call is loud and clear: Australia must adapt swiftly to safeguard its future prosperity against these looming threats.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

