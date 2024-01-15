Australia’s Tertiary Entry Requirements: A Debate Between Domestic and International Standards

The ongoing debate in Australia over differing tertiary entry requirements for domestic and international students continues to stir. The debate is rooted in the comparative assessment methods for these two groups. Domestic students are evaluated based on the Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR), a score that ranges between 0 and 99.95 and reflects their comparative standing. A higher ATAR enhances a student’s chance of securing their preferred courses, as admission is largely dictated by supply and demand dynamics.

International Students and Their Entry Requirements

International students, on the other hand, are assessed on different criteria. These variations are due to differences in schooling systems, language requirements, and the fact that international students pay full tuition fees. For instance, the University of Sydney’s ATAR requirement for domestic students applying for physiotherapy stands at 99.5, while it’s 97.5 for international students. These differentials are attributed to a multitude of factors encompassing market demand, government funding constraints, and academic judgments about what ensures a student’s success in a particular course.

Global Academic Benchmarking

The International Education Association of Australia cites a global academic benchmarking system that compares foreign and Australian education institutions. This system also includes additional assessments such as English language proficiency tests. For example, the University of Queensland relies on local education system measures and International Baccalaureate Diploma scores for international applicants, sometimes resulting in marginally lower entry requirements compared to domestic students.

Implications and Concerns

Despite concerns, universities maintain that the intake of international students, which reached a record high of 135,000 in Queensland in 2023, does not diminish the number of places available for Australian students due to separate funding and allocation of places. However, the debate continues, particularly in light of plans to tighten visa rules for international students and low-skilled workers, potentially halving the migrant intake over the next two years. This is coupled with a shift in admission methods by some top Australian universities, moving away from academic transcripts towards test scores and competency assessment exams.