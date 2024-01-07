en English
Australia

Australia’s Stand Against Online Extremism: Over 2500 Extremist Posts Removed

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Australia's Stand Against Online Extremism: Over 2500 Extremist Posts Removed

In a robust bid to stifle the rise of online violent extremism, the Australian Department of Home Affairs has reported the successful removal of over 2500 extremist and violent social media posts between July 1 and December 21, 2023. This constitutes a noteworthy 82.8% of the total 3052 posts referred for removal, underscoring the government’s commitment to countering all forms of violent extremism permeating the digital space.

Countering Extremism Amidst Middle East Conflict

Following the eruption of the conflict between Hamas and Israel on October 7, the department identified and flagged 1375 posts related to the conflict. Approximately 80% of these posts, translating to 1094 posts, were successfully expunged. This targeted action is part of the department’s broader efforts to quash all manifestations of violent extremism online, not just those associated with the Middle East conflict.

(Read Also: Australia Steps Up Action Against Online Extremism)

High Activity in October

The month of October witnessed the highest activity with a total of 745 extremist posts referred for removal, and 586 of these posts successfully taken down. This spike in activity highlights the urgent and relentless efforts by the department in ensuring the online safety of its citizens.

(Read Also: Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?)

Australian Government’s Funding to Combat Online Extremism

Further reinforcing its commitment, the Australian federal government has allocated a significant budget of $12.8 million over the next four years. This funding is earmarked to safeguard its citizens from the menace of terrorist and extremist content online. The allocation will augment the capabilities of the eSafety commissioner to effectively receive and address referrals of harmful content.

Communications Minister, Michelle Rowland, has issued a stern warning to social media companies, reminding them of their obligation to prevent the dissemination of distressing violent and terrorist content. She cautioned these companies of potential criminal charges and hefty fines for non-compliance. The Australian government’s resolute stand against online extremism sends a strong message globally, setting a benchmark for other nations in the fight against online extremism.

0
Australia Terrorism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Australia

